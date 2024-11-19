Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Two points in loss vs. San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Larkin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Larkin delivered a multi-point effort for the third time across his last eight appearances, and he's gone scoreless just twice in that span, so there's no doubt he's trending in the right direction. The 28-year-old center, who operates in the middle of the first line and the first power-play unit, is up to six goals and three assists during that aforementioned eight-game span.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now