Dylan Larkin News: Two points in loss vs. San Jose

Larkin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Larkin delivered a multi-point effort for the third time across his last eight appearances, and he's gone scoreless just twice in that span, so there's no doubt he's trending in the right direction. The 28-year-old center, who operates in the middle of the first line and the first power-play unit, is up to six goals and three assists during that aforementioned eight-game span.