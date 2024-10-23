Dylan McIlrath News: Dishes pair of helpers in win

McIlrath recorded two assists, two PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

This was McIlrath's first career multi-point effort, which came in his 80th NHL appearance. This is also just the second season in which he's had multiple points at the NHL level, as he's often been stuck as an organizational depth option in most organizations. The 32-year-old has added 12 hits, two blocked shots, two shots on net, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating over five outings this season. He'll likely continue to play until Matt Roy (lower body) is ready to return.