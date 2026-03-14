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Dylan McIlrath News: Limited chances to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

McIlrath was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

McIlrath has played just once since the Olympic break. The Capitals' trade of John Carlson to Anaheim didn't open the door for McIlrath, especially after a separate deal with San Jose brought in Timothy Liljegren. For now, McIlrath, Liljegren and Declan Chisholm continue to compete for one spot in the lineup, and that battle could get tougher if Cole Hutson signs his entry-level deal coming out of Boston University.

Dylan McIlrath
Washington Capitals
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