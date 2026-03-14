Dylan McIlrath News: Limited chances to play
McIlrath was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
McIlrath has played just once since the Olympic break. The Capitals' trade of John Carlson to Anaheim didn't open the door for McIlrath, especially after a separate deal with San Jose brought in Timothy Liljegren. For now, McIlrath, Liljegren and Declan Chisholm continue to compete for one spot in the lineup, and that battle could get tougher if Cole Hutson signs his entry-level deal coming out of Boston University.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan McIlrath See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday PicksMarch 29, 2019
-
Blue Line Buzz
Blue Line Buzz: Recapping the DeadlineMarch 6, 2017
-
The Daily Puck
The Daily Puck: Schultz Up and PlayDecember 6, 2016
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday ValuesNovember 20, 2016
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan McIlrath See More