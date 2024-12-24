Dylan McIlrath News: Makes rare appearance Monday

McIlrath suited up as a seventh defenseman in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Capitals rarely go with seven defenseman, and McIlrath saw just 1:45 of ice time in the contest. That experiment may be scrapped if Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) can play Saturday in Toronto. McIlrath hadn't played since Nov. 3, and he's stuck in the press box as an extra defenseman. He has two assists, 23 hits, 14 PIM and seven blocked shots over 11 appearances this season.