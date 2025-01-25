Fantasy Hockey
Dylan McIlrath headshot

Dylan McIlrath News: Remains in press box

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

McIlrath was scratched for 15th consecutive game Saturday versus the Canucks.

McIlrath and Alexander Alexeyev are in the same boat, as neither has received much playing time while the Capitals' defense has enjoyed good health over the last couple of month. McIlrath last played Dec. 23 against the Bruins, seeing just 1:45 of ice time as a seventh blueliner. He has two assists, 23 hits, 14 PIM and seven blocked shots through 11 appearances in 2024-25.

Dylan McIlrath
Washington Capitals
