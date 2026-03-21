Dylan Peterson News: Pots pair for Springfield

Peterson scored twice in AHL Springfield's 5-3 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Peterson has three goals over his last four games. He hasn't done much overall this season, earning 11 goals, 21 points and a minus-12 rating over 48 appearances this season. That's right in line with his 22-point effort over 52 regular-season contests a year ago, but it's a level of offense that won't earn him an NHL look any time soon.