Dylan Peterson News: Secures one-year deal

Peterson inked a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Peterson has yet to make his NHL debut after two full seasons playing for AHL Springfield. In 57 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds this year, the 24-year-old center notched 12 goals and 12 assists, adding two points in 10 postseason games. At this point, Peterson projects as a fringe roster player, at best, who will likely bounce between leagues even if he does get to make his NHL debut this year.