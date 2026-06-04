Dylan Peterson News: Secures one-year deal
Peterson inked a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Thursday.
Peterson has yet to make his NHL debut after two full seasons playing for AHL Springfield. In 57 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds this year, the 24-year-old center notched 12 goals and 12 assists, adding two points in 10 postseason games. At this point, Peterson projects as a fringe roster player, at best, who will likely bounce between leagues even if he does get to make his NHL debut this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Peterson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Peterson See More