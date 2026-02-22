Dylan Roobroeck News: Logs three points for Hartford

Roobroeck scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Providence on Sunday.

Roobroeck is in his second AHL campaign. This was his fifth multi-point effort in 50 contests this season. He's earned just nine goals and 20 points in 2025-26 after a 20-goal, 34-point effort in 72 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Roobroeck likely needs more development time before being considered for a call-up by the Rangers.