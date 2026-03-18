Dylan Roobroeck News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Roobroeck scored two goals in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Roobroeck had been limited to three assists over his last nine outings. The 21-year-old forward has taken a step back this season with 11 goals and 25 points over 60 appearances in the AHL, compared to his 34-point campaign as a rookie in 2024-25. Given his lack of offense, Roobroeck probably isn't close to his NHL debut yet.