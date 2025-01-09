Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Samberg (foot) is expected to return to the lineup versus the Kings on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Samberg has missed the last 21 games after he was injured in Nashville on Nov. 23. The 25-year-old blueliner had three goals, three assists, 24 hits and 30 blocked shots in 21 outings before his injury. He is expected to replace Ville Heinola on the blueline.

