Dylan Samberg Injury: Making progress in recovery

Samberg (foot) has gone through conditioning skates in back-to-back days, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Tuesday.

Samberg was placed on injured reserve Nov. 24 after suffering a broken foot Nov. 23 against Nashville. The Minnesota native is getting close to a return but isn't ready to return to the lineup yet, per Wiebe. Ville Heinola could be a healthy scratch when Samberg is back to full strength.