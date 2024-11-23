Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg

Dylan Samberg Injury: Suffers foot fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Samberg suffered a broken foot Saturday versus the Predators and will return to Winnipeg for further evaluation, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

A timeline for Samberg's recovery hasn't been established, but given the nature of the injury, he will likely be out multiple weeks. Ville Heinola (ankle) is expected to be back with the Jets for Monday's game versus the Wild after completing a conditioning stint, and he may draw right into the lineup to replace Samberg.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets

