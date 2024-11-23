Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg

Dylan Samberg Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Samberg won't return to Saturday's tilt against Nashville after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Samberg entered the game with three goals, six points, 24 hits and 28 blocks across 20 appearances in 2024-25. He logged 9:07 of ice time Saturday before exiting the match. If he can't play Monday versus Minnesota, then Dylan Coghlan might draw back into the lineup for the first time in 2024-25.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets
