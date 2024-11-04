Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Samberg scored a goal on two shots and added 10 PIM in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Samberg's goal at 7:38 of the third period stood as his first career game-winner. The 25-year-old has three tallies, one assist, 17 shots on net, 16 PIM, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests. Samberg probably won't score a lot over the rest of the campaign -- he's shooting 17.6 percent -- but he offers decent non-scoring production while filling a top-four role.

