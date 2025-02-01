Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Collects two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:41pm

Samberg tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Samberg is on pace to establish new highs offensively, registering four goals and 12 points through 33 games this season. The 26-year-old has acquitted himself nicely on the second pairing with Neal Pionk but will need to generate more offense to garner much fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
