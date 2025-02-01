Dylan Samberg News: Collects two points

Samberg tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Samberg is on pace to establish new highs offensively, registering four goals and 12 points through 33 games this season. The 26-year-old has acquitted himself nicely on the second pairing with Neal Pionk but will need to generate more offense to garner much fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues.