Dylan Samberg News: Deals helper in loss

Samberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Samberg has picked up two assists, 12 shots on net and 11 blocks over six outings since he returned from a broken foot. The 25-year-old has resumed his role on the second pairing, but he isn't likely to be a big contributor on offense. For the season, Samberg has eight points, 39 shots, 41 blocks, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 27 appearances, offering a little bit of all-around coverage.