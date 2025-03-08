Dylan Samberg News: Ends point drought

Samberg logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Samberg had been held off the scoresheet in the previous six games and missed one contest to attend to a personal matter. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points, a plus-26 rating, 60 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 39 hits and 22 PIM through 42 appearances. He's not overly physical, but he's an effective shutdown defenseman and should be able to stay in the lineup even after the Jets acquired Luke Schenn at the trade deadline.