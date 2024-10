Samberg scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Samberg has two points over his last three contests. The 25-year-old defenseman doesn't score a lot -- his two goals this season already matches his career high from 2022-23. He's at three points, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-5 rating over eight outings in a second-pairing role.