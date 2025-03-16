Dylan Samberg News: Goal, assist in comeback win

Samberg scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Samberg set up Cole Perfetti to get the Jets on the board late in the first period. In overtime, Perfetti returned the favor to allow Samberg to score the game-winning goal, the second game-winner of his career. The 26-year-old Samberg has four points over his last five outings and continues to look sharp defensively in a second-pairing role. He's at six goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-32 rating over 46 appearances this season. He has yet to hit the 20-point mark in any season of his career, but he could do so in 2024-25 if he keeps his recent momentum up over the next few weeks.