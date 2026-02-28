Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Samberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Samberg has a helper in each of the last two games and three assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 27-year-old is at 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances. He's set to handle a larger role while the Jets are missing numerous regulars on the blue line due to injuries.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets
