Dylan Samberg News: Helpers in consecutive contests
Samberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Samberg has a helper in each of the last two games and three assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 27-year-old is at 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances. He's set to handle a larger role while the Jets are missing numerous regulars on the blue line due to injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Samberg See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 7297 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet318 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16318 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 12322 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Samberg See More