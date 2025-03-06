Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Links up with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Samberg (personal) rejoined the Jets ahead of a clash with the Flyers on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Samberg was unavailable for the first game of Winnipeg's four-game road trip due to family reasons but should now be in contention to reclaim a spot in the lineup for Thursday's tilt. The defenseman is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he generated seven shots, 10 blocks and six hits. If he does play Thursday, it will likely come at the expense of Haydn Fleury.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets
