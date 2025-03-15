Dylan Samberg News: Opens scoring Friday

Samberg scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Samberg scored for the first time since Feb. 1. The 26-year-old has a decent five points, along with a plus-10 rating and 30 blocked shots, over his last 13 contests as he continues to handle top-four minutes in a shutdown role. He's up to five goals, 10 helpers, 68 shots on net, 86 blocks, 43 hits and a plus-29 rating through 45 appearances.