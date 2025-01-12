Dylan Samberg News: Posts assist in Saturday's win

Samberg notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

This was Samberg's second game back from missing 21 contests due to a broken foot. The 25-year-old led the Jets with 24:47 of ice time Saturday, and he's immediately resumed a top-four role on the blue line. He's unlikely to be a significant source of offense, instead serving in more of a shutdown role. Samberg is at seven points, 30 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 26 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 23 outings in 2024-25.