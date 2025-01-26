Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Provides assist in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Samberg notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Samberg has three helpers over nine games since returning from a broken foot. That's pretty standard production for the defenseman, who handles a shutdown role on the Jets' second pairing. Overall, he has nine points, 42 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 29 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 30 appearances.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets

