Dylan Samberg News: Scores, assists in win

Samberg recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Samberg has four points in his four appearances since the end of the Olympics, tallying one goal and three assists in that stretch. This was his first goal of the season, so don't expect Samberg to be a reliable fantasy scoring option. He has more value in formats that reward physical stats -- he has 37 hits and 73 blocked shots across 44 contests.