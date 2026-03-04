Dylan Samberg News: Scores, assists in win
Samberg recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Samberg has four points in his four appearances since the end of the Olympics, tallying one goal and three assists in that stretch. This was his first goal of the season, so don't expect Samberg to be a reliable fantasy scoring option. He has more value in formats that reward physical stats -- he has 37 hits and 73 blocked shots across 44 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Samberg See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 7301 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet322 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16322 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 12326 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Samberg See More