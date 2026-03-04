Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Samberg recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Samberg has four points in his four appearances since the end of the Olympics, tallying one goal and three assists in that stretch. This was his first goal of the season, so don't expect Samberg to be a reliable fantasy scoring option. He has more value in formats that reward physical stats -- he has 37 hits and 73 blocked shots across 44 contests.

