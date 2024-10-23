Dylan Samberg News: Supplies assist in win

Samberg notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The helper was Samberg's first point since he scored a goal Opening Night versus the Oilers. The 25-year-old defenseman isn't a regular presence on the scoresheet, but he maintains a top-four role with his ability to take on tough defensive assignments. In addition to two points, he's added nine shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over six appearances this season.