Dylan Strome News: Bags apple

Strome reigstered an assist, a minus-1 rating and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Strome is producing again after being blanked in the previous two outings. The 27-year-old is likely to see his hot start cooled with Alex Ovechkin (fibula) on the shelf, but Strome's six goals and 29 points in 21 games is still more than enough to please fantasy managers in any format.