Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Bags apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Strome reigstered an assist, a minus-1 rating and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Strome is producing again after being blanked in the previous two outings. The 27-year-old is likely to see his hot start cooled with Alex Ovechkin (fibula) on the shelf, but Strome's six goals and 29 points in 21 games is still more than enough to please fantasy managers in any format.

