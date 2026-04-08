Dylan Strome News: Collects pair of points
Strome scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Strome has three goals and four assists over his last nine outings. He had a rough March but looks to be turning things around for one last push as the Capitals try to pull off a long-shot effort to make the playoffs. The 29-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 57 points, 139 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 77 appearances in what is all but certain to be his lowest-scoring season in four years with Washington.
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