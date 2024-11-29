Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Strome News: Compiles three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Strome tallied a goal and two assists while logging 20:57 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Strome now has eight goals and 34 points in 23 appearances despite being without Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) for a fifth consecutive game. The 27-year-old is emerging as one of the league's top playmakers and is an absolute must-start in any fantasy format moving forward.

