Dylan Strome News: Compiles three points

Strome tallied a goal and two assists while logging 20:57 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Strome now has eight goals and 34 points in 23 appearances despite being without Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) for a fifth consecutive game. The 27-year-old is emerging as one of the league's top playmakers and is an absolute must-start in any fantasy format moving forward.