Dylan Strome News: Contributes power-play assist

Strome notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Strome had the secondary helper on Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th career goal. The 28-year-old Strome has stepped up in recent years to fill the void in the absence of Nicklas Backstrom (hip) as a playmaking center who can make passes that allow Ovechkin to excel. Strome has two goals and six assists during his five-game point streak and has racked up 25 goals, 51 assists, 31 power-play points, 134 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 77 appearances during his third straight career-best year.