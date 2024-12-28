Dylan Strome News: Dishes helper Saturday
Strome tallied a power-play assist and added five shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Strome stripped the puck from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev to help setup Tom Wilson's strike in the third period. Despite a four-game point drought, Strome continues to lead the Capitals with 11 goals and 39 points in 35 games and can be relied upon for solid fantasy production most nights.
