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Dylan Strome News: Earns pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Strome registered two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Strome has three helpers over his last three games. He set up the last two goals of Alex Ovechkin's hat trick in this contest. The 29-year-old Strome has gone 17 games without a goal while earning just eight assists in that span, but he was back on the top line Thursday, which could help him finish the year strong if he stays there. Overall, the center has 53 points (19 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 71 appearances.

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
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