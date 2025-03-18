Dylan Strome News: Equals career high in points

Strome scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Strome opened the scoring in the first period with a high wrist shot through a screen from the point. He has three points, including two goals, in his last two games and seven points (four goals, three assists) and 12 shots in his last seven games. With these points, Strome equaled his career-best 67 points, which he set last year in 82 games. This year, he has done it in 68, and that means he's flirting with an 80-point campaign. Strome is a top-25 point producer this season. Sometimes it takes a while to fulfil your promise as a top-3 overall draft pick (2015).