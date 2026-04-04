Dylan Strome News: Finds twine in win

Strome tallied a goal, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Strome scored the Capitals' second goal of the night just 20 seconds after Jakob Chychrun gave the team an early lead. Overall, Strome is up to 18 goals, 55 points, 138 shots on net and 49 blocked shots across 75 games this season. He has picked up his scoring pace as of late with two goals and five points over his last seven games. He still has a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the fourth consecutive regular season if he can maintain his current rate of offensive production.