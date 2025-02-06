Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Five-game, six-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Strome had an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He's on a five-game, six-point scoring streak that includes three goals and three assists. Strome's assist came on Alex Ovechkin's goal that moved him within 16 of a new NHL all-time record. The center's dream season continues -- he has 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists), including 21 on the power play, in 54 games this season.

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now