Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Strome recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Strome recorded a multi-point performance for a second straight game, as he has notched two assists in the 8-5 loss to the Sabres on Sunday. A reliable playmaker who has been one of the most consistent players for the Capitals throughout the season, Strome is ending the season on a strong note with eight points (four goals, four assists) across his last eight games. He already established a new career-high mark in points this season with 72 (and counting).

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
