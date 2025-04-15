Dylan Strome News: Hat trick to cross 80-point mark
Strome scored all three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Strome tallied in each period, scoring on the power play in the first, at even strength in the second and into an empty-net in the third. With the hat trick, Strome set a career high in goals (29) while also crossing the 80-point mark for the first time. He's at 81 points, 148 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 81 appearances this season. He's earned six goals and seven assists over his last nine outings.
