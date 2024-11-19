Dylan Strome News: Keeps streak alive Monday

Strome recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Strome evened the score for the Capitals with a wrap-around midway through the first period and later set up Alex Ovechkin's second goal on the power play, giving Washington a 4-1 lead early in the second frame. This was Strome's second straight multi-point effort and also extended his point streak to five games. Furthermore, the 27-year-old center has failed to crack the scoresheet just once in Washington's previous 11 outings, posting three goals and 16 assists in that span.