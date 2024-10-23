Dylan Strome News: Keeps streak alive with helper

Strome notched an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Strome's point streak was on the line late, but he kept it alive by setting up Alex Ovechkin for an empty-netter. The 27-year-old Strome has three goals, six assists, 11 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through six outings this season. He remains in a top-line role between Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas, though Strome's had the most success among the members of that line.