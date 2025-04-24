Dylan Strome News: Nets goal in Game 2 win

Strome scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Strome scored what ended up being the go-ahead goal at the 4:47 mark of the second period, exactly 60 seconds after Connor McMichael's equalizer. The 28-year-old playmaker should remain a driving force on offense for the Capitals throughout the playoffs and has four points in the first two games of the series, tallying one goal, three assists, four shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating.