Dylan Strome News: Notches two points

Strome tallied a goal, an assist, two power-play points and four shots during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

After a four-game scoring drought, Strome has roared back with a goal and five points in his last five games. The 27-year-old continues to lead the Capitals in scoring with 43 points in 39 games and should be able to improve both his output and consistency with a healthy Alex Ovechkin to feed pucks to once again.