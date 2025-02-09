Dylan Strome News: One of each Sunday

Strome scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

Strome appeared to be hurt at one point in the third period, but he was able to return to the game, finishing with 18:45 of ice time. He has four goals and four assists during his six-game point streak, which has helped him bounce back after struggling in the middle of January. The center is up to 16 goals, 54 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 55 appearances. If he's dealing with any lingering pain from this contest, he'll have a couple of weeks to rest and heal before the Capitals' schedule resumes Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh.