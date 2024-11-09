Dylan Strome News: One of NHL's best playmakers

Strome picked up three assists in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Strome has assisted on all 10 of Alex Ovechkin's goals this season. The only other Cap to assist on at least 10 consecutive Ovie goals was Nicklas Backstrom, who hit 11 straight to end 2010-11 and start 2011-12. Strome is one of the best playmakers in the NHL this season. His 18 assists are second overall, and his 22 points put him sixth. Strome is also winning 53.8 percent of his faceoffs.