Dylan Strome News: Pots goal in high-scoring win

Strome scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Strome reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth season in a row when he opened the scoring 2:07 into the game. The 28-year-old center has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He's up to 64 points (26 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-11 raring over 65 appearances. Barring a brutal slump, he'll be able to surpass his career-best 67 points from 2023-24.