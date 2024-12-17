Dylan Strome News: Scores again in loss

Strome scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Strome has three goals, one assist and 12 shots on net during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old center played provider for much of the early portion of the season, but he's upped his shot rate and found success with five goals over 12 games since Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) exited the lineup. Strome is now at 11 goals, 38 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 30 outings overall.