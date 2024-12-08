Dylan Strome News: Snaps drought with PP goal

Strome scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Strome ended a three-game pointless streak with a power-play tally in the latter stages of the third period, eventually closing out the scoring for Washington and capping their late comeback in the final frame. Strome remains one of the most productive players for Washington, and he's up to nine goals and 35 points in 27 appearances. The season is still young, but the 27-year-old looks poised to establish a new career-high mark in points for the third year in a row.