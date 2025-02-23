Dylan Strome News: Stretches streak to eight
Strome tallied a goal, two assists, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
Strome has bagged a whopping six goals and 12 points in his last 10 games and registered his longest point streak of the season. The 27-year-old continues to pace the league-leading Capitals with 58 points in 57 games and is an automatic start in any format the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now