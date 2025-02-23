Dylan Strome News: Stretches streak to eight

Strome tallied a goal, two assists, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Strome has bagged a whopping six goals and 12 points in his last 10 games and registered his longest point streak of the season. The 27-year-old continues to pace the league-leading Capitals with 58 points in 57 games and is an automatic start in any format the rest of the way.