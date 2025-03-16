Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Tallies opening goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Strome scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Strome set a positive tone with the first of three Capitals goals in the first period. He's scored in three of the last four contests and has six points over eight outings in March, a good pace on offense despite being a little quieter than his 10-point February. For the season, Strome is up to 21 goals, 65 points, 120 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 67 contests in a top-six role.

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
