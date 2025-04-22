Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Three helpers against Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 5:56am

Strome notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

After Strome delivered a career-best campaign centering Alex Ovechkin, the duo maintained their chemistry to kick off the postseason. Strome was red hot to close out the regular season, and he doesn't seem intent on slowing down any time soon -- through 10 contests in April, he's produced six goals and 15 points, including three goals and eight points on the power play.

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now