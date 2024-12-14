Dylan Strome News: Tickles twine Saturday

Strome tallied the game-winning goal and added five shots during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Strome's timely goal puts him in double figures in the goal-scoring column and gives him four goals and nine points over his last nine games. The secret is out on the 27-year-old who leads the Capitals in scoring with 37 points in 29 games and is a must-start every time he hits the ice.